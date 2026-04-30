Today marks the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

According to Report, the Special Forces were founded on April 30, 1999.

The formation of the forces involved officers and warrant officers who had participated in the First Karabakh War. The Special Forces are equipped with modern weapons, ammunition, and gear from leading global defense industry companies.

The Special Force units took part in the April battles, during which a significant amount of enemy personnel and equipment was destroyed.

During the Second Karabakh War, the Special Forces made a decisive contribution to the success of Azerbaijani troops in key offensive directions. Thirty-six Special Forces servicemen have been awarded the title of Hero of the Patriotic War, two have received the Zafar (Victory) Order, and 57 have been awarded the Karabakh Order.

On November 8, 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Special Forces Commander Hikmet Mirzayev on the liberation of Shusha.