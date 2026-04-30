Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US may use hypersonic weapons against Iran

    Other countries
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 09:00
    US may use hypersonic weapons against Iran

    The US Central Command has asked to deploy the Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles to the Middle East for their potential use against Iran, Bloomberg said, citing sources, Report informs.

    According to the agency, if this request is approved, this will be the first time that the United States has deployed hypersonic missiles.

    The Central Command justified its request by stating that Iran had moved its missile launchers beyond the range of the Precision Strike Missile, a ballistic missile with a range of over 300 miles (approximately 482 kilometers), the agency's source indicated.

    However, a decision to deploy hypersonic weapons during the operation against Iran has not yet been made, the source added.

    Escalation in Middle East hypersonic missiles U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)
    "Bloomberg": ABŞ İrana qarşı əməliyyatda hipersəs raketlərindən istifadə edə bilər
    Bloomberg: США могут задействовать в операции против Ирана гиперзвуковые ракеты

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