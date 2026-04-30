US may use hypersonic weapons against Iran
Other countries
- 30 April, 2026
- 09:00
The US Central Command has asked to deploy the Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles to the Middle East for their potential use against Iran, Bloomberg said, citing sources, Report informs.
According to the agency, if this request is approved, this will be the first time that the United States has deployed hypersonic missiles.
The Central Command justified its request by stating that Iran had moved its missile launchers beyond the range of the Precision Strike Missile, a ballistic missile with a range of over 300 miles (approximately 482 kilometers), the agency's source indicated.
However, a decision to deploy hypersonic weapons during the operation against Iran has not yet been made, the source added.
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