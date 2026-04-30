EBRD increases its current loan portfolio, operational assets in Azerbaijan

As of March 31, 2026, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)'s current lending portfolio in Azerbaijan was estimated at 919 million euros, Report informs referring to the EBRD.

Some 40% of the portfolio is in the private sector.

Compared to the portfolio as of February 28, 2026, the portfolio has increased by 2.34%, or 21 million euros.

At present, 36 projects are active.

According to the EBRD, the majority of the current portfolio – 90% (825 million euros) – includes financing for sustainable infrastructure development, 7% (63 million euros) is for lending to financial institutions, and another 3% (30 million euros) is for the corporate sector.

Overall, the EBRD has invested 3.712 billion euros in 202 projects in Azerbaijan to date.

The bank's operating assets in the country amounted to 716 million euros as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 3.02% (21 million euros) compared to the figure as of February 28.

In 2025, the bank financed 10 projects in Azerbaijan totaling 81 million euros.