Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    EBRD increases its current loan portfolio, operational assets in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 09:34
    EBRD increases its current loan portfolio, operational assets in Azerbaijan

    As of March 31, 2026, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)'s current lending portfolio in Azerbaijan was estimated at 919 million euros, Report informs referring to the EBRD.

    Some 40% of the portfolio is in the private sector.

    Compared to the portfolio as of February 28, 2026, the portfolio has increased by 2.34%, or 21 million euros.

    At present, 36 projects are active.

    According to the EBRD, the majority of the current portfolio – 90% (825 million euros) – includes financing for sustainable infrastructure development, 7% (63 million euros) is for lending to financial institutions, and another 3% (30 million euros) is for the corporate sector.

    Overall, the EBRD has invested 3.712 billion euros in 202 projects in Azerbaijan to date.

    The bank's operating assets in the country amounted to 716 million euros as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 3.02% (21 million euros) compared to the figure as of February 28.

    In 2025, the bank financed 10 projects in Azerbaijan totaling 81 million euros.

    European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Loan portfolio Azerbaijan
    EBRD Azərbaycandakı cari layihə portfelini və əməliyyat aktivlərini artırıb
    ЕБРР увеличил текущий портфель проектов и операционные активы в Азербайджане

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