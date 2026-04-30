Seventeen years pass since tragedy at Azerbaijan State Oil Academy

Seventeen years have passed since the terror attack carried out at the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy.

According to Report, the attack took place on April 30, 2009, in the second building of the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy in Baku.

A Georgian citizen, Farda Gadirov, born in 1980, entered the university building and opened fire with a Makarov pistol at those present. He moved from the first to the sixth floor, shooting indiscriminately. Gadirov killed 12 people and injured 13 others. Upon reaching the sixth floor and realizing he was surrounded by police, he barricaded himself in one of the classrooms and committed suicide.

The indictment stated that the mastermind behind this terrorist act was Mardun Gumashyan. Motivated by ethnic hatred, in early 2009, he conspired with Georgian citizens of Azerbaijani origin-Farda Gadirov, Javidan Amirov, Najaf Suleymanov, Nadir Aliyev, and others-to carry out a terrorist act against Azerbaijanis in Baku.

According to the verdict of the Court for Grave Crimes on August 10, 2010, the accused Nadir Aliyev, Javidan Amirov, and Najaf Suleymanov were sentenced to life imprisonment, while Ariz Gabulov received an 11-year prison sentence.

By order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated September 3, 2015, the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy was renamed the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry.