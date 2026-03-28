Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine shares security experience and expertise with Qatar

    Other countries
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 20:57
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine shares security experience and expertise with Qatar

    A Ukrainian team of experts is working in Qatar, sharing experience and professional expertise in security, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X, Report informs.

    Zelensky wrote:

    "A team of Ukrainian experts is working in Qatar, sharing our experience and expertise. I met with our team here today and received a briefing on their work.

    Our experts have already conducted an overall assessment of the security situation, Qatar's capabilities to counter aerial threats, and have developed concrete solutions to strengthen the protection of its airspace. And today, during my meeting with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, it was important for me to hear such a high assessment of our team's work and appreciation for their consultations.

    Ballistic missile and drone attacks are currently the biggest challenge here in the region. And while only air defense systems can effectively counter ballistic threats, in Ukraine, we have developed other, significantly more cost-effective solutions to combat drones. These solutions have already proven their effectiveness against various types of drones, which is why Qatar is so interested in our experience.

    Ukraine has always said that we are ready to share our expertise and help those who can also help us strengthen our own protection in Ukraine. Qatar is ready for long-term cooperation across various areas. It is important to restore stability in the region so that no one suffers from Iran's terrorist strikes. And we support an approach where, by helping one another, we increase security worldwide."

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Qatar Iran's attacks
    Зеленский: Украина делится с Катаром опытом и профессиональными наработками в сфере безопасности

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