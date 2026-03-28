Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Hakan Fidan: Middle East tensions escalating into broader war

    Region
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 20:25
    Hakan Fidan: Middle East tensions escalating into broader war

    Tensions in the Middle East are escalating into a broader war.

    Report informs that Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made this remark during a speech at the International Strategic Communication (STRATCOM) Summit in Istanbul.

    He said that Türkiye opposes any tensions that could draw regional countries into serious escalation.

    Fidan added that the US and Israeli attack on Iran, along with Tehran's retaliatory actions, poses a threat to the Gulf countries. He noted that this is no longer just Israel's war, as the whole world bears the cost of these tensions, and geopolitical and economic challenges have intensified.

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