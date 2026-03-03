Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Region
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 23:59
    Iran's Assembly of Experts soon to announce name of new Supreme Leader

    In the coming hours or days, Iran will officially announce the results of the Assembly of Experts' vote on the selection of the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Report informs via Iranian media.

    "Following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a result of American-Israeli strikes, Iran has initiated the election of a new leader. We must once again demonstrate to the entire world the unity and viability of the Islamic system," reads a media report.

    Rumors about a meeting of the Assembly of Experts being held in a building in the city of Qom, which was struck today by the armed forces of the US and Israel, were also denied.

    "The information about the attack on the Assembly of Experts building in Qom was accurate, however no meeting was being held at that location. For security reasons and to protect the lives of its members, the Assembly of Experts continued its sessions in a remote format using an alternative voting method," the statement says.

    Informed sources also noted that the voting is in its final stage and the name of the country's new leader will be announced in the near future.

    Iran
    İranın Ekspertlər Şurası tezliklə yeni Ali liderin adını açıqlayacaq
    Совет экспертов Ирана скоро объявит имя нового верховного лидера

