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    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss energy cooperation and joint projects

    Energy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 17:03
    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss energy cooperation and joint projects

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan Shahin Abdullayev and Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Ali Al-Kharabsheh have discussed prospects for energy cooperation and future joint projects.

    Report informs that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Jordan shared the information on X.

    "During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, as well as future joint projects," the embassy said.

    Shahin Abdullayev Energy cooperation Jordan
    Azərbaycan və İordaniya energetika sahəsində əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Иордания обсудили перспективы сотрудничества в энергетике
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