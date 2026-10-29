Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss energy cooperation and joint projects
Energy
- 29 October, 2026
- 17:03
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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan Shahin Abdullayev and Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Ali Al-Kharabsheh have discussed prospects for energy cooperation and future joint projects.
Report informs that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Jordan shared the information on X.
"During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, as well as future joint projects," the embassy said.
Azərbaycan və İordaniya energetika sahəsində əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
Азербайджан и Иордания обсудили перспективы сотрудничества в энергетике
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