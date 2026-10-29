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The Oceanman Azerbaijan Sea Breeze open-water swimming event will be one of the series' best competitions, Polish ultramarathon swimmer Bartłomiej Kubkowski said.

Report informs that he made the remarks at a press conference discussing the tournament scheduled for 2027.

"I think this will be one of the best Oceanman events in the world. I have competed in these races before. I am delighted to be here. We have already had our first training session, and this is an ideal location for the race.

"It has everything: perfect weather, the sea, wonderful people and food. Honestly, I have only been here for three days, and I have almost put on weight," he said.

The tournament will take place at Sea Breeze in September 2027, bringing together professional athletes, amateur swimmers and visitors from various countries.

Oceanman events are held in more than 35 countries. The series brings together professional athletes, experienced swimmers, amateurs aged 7–75, families and corporate teams.

The Oceanman Azerbaijan Sea Breeze program will feature the 10-kilometer Oceanman, the 5-kilometer Half Oceanman and a 2-kilometer sprint.