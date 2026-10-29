Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan exported 272,501.37 metric tons of crude oil to Switzerland in January–September 2026.

Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the shipments were valued at $193,596,320.

Export volume was three times the level recorded in the first nine months of 2025, while export value was 3.6 times the year-earlier figure.

Switzerland accounted for 1.72% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589.9 metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals, worth $10,103,482,510, in January–September.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totaled $37.211 billion during the reporting period, with exports accounting for $23.865 billion and imports for $13.346 billion.