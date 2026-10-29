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    Boris Najafov highlights youth participation in Oceanman Azerbaijan

    Individual sports
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 16:58
    Boris Najafov highlights youth participation in Oceanman Azerbaijan

    The Oceanman Azerbaijan Sea Breeze open-water swimming event will offer a fantastic experience, said Boris Najafov, the first Azerbaijani swimmer to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

    Report informs that Najafov was speaking at a press conference about the tournament scheduled for 2027.

    "The event will be fantastic, and it will truly be a fantastic experience. We are talking not only about adults but also children. We have a special category for them, as well as categories for older children and teenagers. Even 10-year-olds can participate.

    "Entry fees are available on the event's official website. Registration opened just a few minutes ago, and two people have already signed up," he said.

    The tournament will take place at Sea Breeze in September 2027, bringing together professional athletes, amateur swimmers and visitors from various countries.

    Oceanman events are held in more than 35 countries. The series brings together professional athletes, experienced swimmers, amateurs aged 7–75, families and corporate teams.

    The Oceanman Azerbaijan Sea Breeze program will feature the 10-kilometer Oceanman, the 5-kilometer Half Oceanman and a 2-kilometer sprint.

    Oceanman Sea Breeze
    Boris Nəcəfov: "Oceanman Azerbaijan Sea Breeze" açıq suda üzmə yarışı fantastik təcrübə olacaq"
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