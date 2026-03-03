Araghchi: Iran has no problems with neighboring countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 22:54
Iran has no problem with neighboring countries; the Islamic Republic targets territories where US bases are located, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araghchi said, Report informs with reference to the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan.
"We have no issue with neighboring countries; we are confronting American soldiers stationed in these countries," he said.
Araghchi also touched upon the 3 fighter jets shot down in Kuwait's airspace:
"The Kuwaitis said that their bases would not be used for attacks against Iran, so what were those 3 fighter jets that were shot down today doing on Kuwaiti soil?"
