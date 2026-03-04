Residential building hit by airstrike in Lebanon, six killed
- 04 March, 2026
- 11:48
A residential building in the Lebanese city of Baalbek was hit by an airstrike, resulting in the deaths of six people.
According to Report, citing the National News Agency (NNA) and the Civil Defense Directorate, 15 others were injured.
Emergency responders are clearing the debris and searching for two people reported missing.
