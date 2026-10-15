Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Erdoğan to run for president for the last time

    Region
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 17:13
    Erdoğan to run for president for the last time

    Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will run for president for the last time, according to Haber Global, cited by Report.

    "It has largely been determined that the next presidential election will be held in March or April 2028. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will run for the last time in the upcoming election," Turkish presidential chief adviser Mehmet Uçum said.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Presidential election
    Türkiyədə prezident seçkisi 2028-ci ilin əvvəlində keçiriləcək, Ərdoğan sonuncu dəfə namizəd olacaq
    Эрдоган в последний раз примет участие в президентских выборах
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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