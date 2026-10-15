Erdoğan to run for president for the last time

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Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will run for president for the last time, according to Haber Global, cited by Report.

"It has largely been determined that the next presidential election will be held in March or April 2028. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will run for the last time in the upcoming election," Turkish presidential chief adviser Mehmet Uçum said.