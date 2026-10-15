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    Global economic developments and their impact on Azerbaijan discussed in Bangkok

    Finance
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 17:16
    Global economic developments and their impact on Azerbaijan discussed in Bangkok

    The impact of global economic developments on Azerbaijan has been discussed at the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Bangkok, Thailand.

    According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), a delegation led by CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov attended the latest meeting of the constituency group that includes Azerbaijan as part of its participation in the Annual Meetings.

    Speaking at the meeting, Kazimov addressed the impact of global economic developments on Azerbaijan, measures being taken to further strengthen financial stability, and initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of the financial sector.

    He emphasized that long-term cooperation with the World Bank and the IMF has made an important contribution to further expanding institutional capacity and strengthening economic resilience in Azerbaijan.

    The meeting, attended by government officials from World Bank and IMF member countries, central bank governors and representatives of international financial institutions, features broad discussions on the current macroeconomic situation and development trends in constituency member countries, the challenges they face, and the impact of global economic developments on national economies.

    Taleh Kazimov Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) World Bank International Monetary Fund (IMF)
    Qlobal iqtisadi proseslərin Azərbaycana təsirləri müzakirə edilib
    В Бангкоке обсудили глобальные экономические процессы и их влияние на Азербайджан
    44 - Tezliklə
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