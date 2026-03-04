Man United keen to sign Tyler Adams for £40M

Manchester United plan to sign at least one midfielder in the summer transfer window, as Old Trafford chiefs prepare to wave goodbye to Casemiro when his contract expires, Report informs via The Mirror.

Bournemouth star Tyler Adams has become the latest Premier League midfielder to be linked with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are intent on signing a replacement for Casemiro, who's confirmed that he'll be leaving Old Trafford upon the expiry of his contract in June.

United have been linked with midfielders such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Joao Neves, all proven in the English top flight. It's also been mooted that United could make two additions to their engine room, as Kobbie Mainoo's future hangs in the balance amid an ongoing contract standoff.

Adams, 27, has now emerged as a name on the Red Devils' growing shortlist. The USA international is enjoying his third season at Bournemouth, having arrived in England with Leeds in 2022.

The Mail report that Adams would be a cheaper option for United, valued at around £40million. Currently third, United don't yet know whether they'll be playing Champions League football next season, and failure to qualify would no-doubt have an adverse effect on their budget for the summer transfer window.

The American recently returned from a knee injury which he sustained against United in December, as Bournemouth played out an epic 4-4 draw. Having started the Cherries' last two fixtures, Adams told the Men in Blazers podcast: "I'm in a good spot. There was a longer timetable on the injury when it first happened, but I've come back a little bit earlier.

"It wasn't ideal. You dream of nights playing at Old Trafford against Man United. Those are the biggest games you can play in the Premier League, and something like that happens."

Adams will have the spotlight on him at the World Cup this summer. The 27-year-old is a key member of Mauricio Pochettino's squad, who are co-hosts of the tournament.

