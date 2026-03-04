Iran claims hundreds of drone attacks on US assets in Iraq, Kuwait
04 March, 2026
- 11:37
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has fired 230 drones at several facilities hosting US troops in the Middle East, including a base in Iraq's Erbil, and the Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
It said the attacks are among its "first powerful steps" in the war.
