Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Iran claims hundreds of drone attacks on US assets in Iraq, Kuwait

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 11:37
    Iran claims hundreds of drone attacks on US assets in Iraq, Kuwait

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has fired 230 drones at several facilities hosting US troops in the Middle East, including a base in Iraq's Erbil, and the Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    It said the attacks are among its "first powerful steps" in the war.

    Iran United States drones The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    İran Yaxın Şərqdəki ABŞ bazalarına 230 PUA buraxıb
    Иран запустил 230 БПЛА по американским базам на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    11:56

    Kazakhstan increased oil shipments via BTC by 8.5% in February

    Energy
    11:48

    Residential building hit by airstrike in Lebanon, six killed

    Other countries
    11:38

    Man United keen to sign Tyler Adams for £40M

    Football
    11:37

    Iran claims hundreds of drone attacks on US assets in Iraq, Kuwait

    Other countries
    11:34

    Azerpambig exports fall 35.7% in January

    AIC
    11:31

    IRGC reports destruction of 26 US and Israeli drones

    Region
    11:19

    Katz: Khamenei's successor will be ‘unequivocal target for elimination'

    Other countries
    11:16

    Azerbaijan ensures about 40% of Bulgaria's gas consumption

    Energy
    11:08
    Photo

    1,161 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan to date

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed