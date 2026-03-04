IRGC reports destruction of 26 US and Israeli drones

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 11:31
    Iran"s air defense systems shot down at least 26 American and Israeli drones of various types within the past 24 hours, the press service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, according to Report.

    "So far, a total of 26 enemy aircraft have been destroyed, and one more was captured intact along with its weaponry," the statement said.

