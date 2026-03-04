1,161 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan to date

Due to the military operations launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, a total of 1,161 people have been evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan's border.

According to Report, a total of 224 Azerbaijani citizens crossed the border.from 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on February 28 until 10:00 a.m. on March 4.

In addition, 361 citizens of China, 246 of Russia, 99 of Tajikistan, 76 of Pakistan, 46 of Oman, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 9 of Georgia, 7 of Belarus, 6 each from the United Arab Emirates and Slovakia, 5 from Serbia, 4 each from Jordan, Switzerland, Iran, Nigeria, and Japan, 3 each from Qatar, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Mexico, and the Philippines, 2 each from Nepal, Kazakhstan, France, Türkiye, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, and Yemen, and 1 citizen each from the United Kingdom, Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Myanmar, Brazil, Maldives, and South Africa were evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan's border.

In total, 937 citizens of 37 other countries have been evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan's border.