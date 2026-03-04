An expanded meeting of the Board dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and the results of 2025 was held at the Committee, Report informs, citing a statement.

Prior to the meeting, the leadership and staff of the Committee visited the Alley of Honor and paid tribute to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his grave.

Opening the event, Chairman of the Committee Anar Guliyev noted that the architectural and urban planning policy of independent Azerbaijan was formed on the basis of the strong political will and consistent state policy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Today, this policy is successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, enabling the country to achieve new successes and reach new heights.

It was noted that as a result of this policy, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture was established 20 years ago by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 28, 2006.

Over the past years, the Committee has carried out significant work to improve the regulatory framework and standards across the country, introduced new approaches to the preparation of master plans and general plans, initiated the application of modern design methods and technologies, established a mechanism for urban planning control, and implemented a number of consistent measures and reforms aimed at preserving the historical and architectural environment of cities.

It was noted that to date, master plans for 67 out of 79 cities across the country have been approved, and work on updating the plans for the remaining cities continues. During the preparation of territorial planning documents, special attention is paid to preserving historical and cultural heritage and harmonizing it with modern architectural solutions, modernizing transport infrastructure, developing public transport and pedestrian environments, expanding green zones, planning the placement of social infrastructure, and implementing "smart city" technologies.

It was also emphasized that master plans for 8 of the 12 cities located in Garabakh and East Zangezur have already been approved. Within the framework of the "State Program on the Great Return," approved by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and with the Committee acting as one of the main implementing bodies, territorial planning documents for more than 100 cities and villages have been approved. Resettlement has already been ensured in 40 settlements, where nearly 70,000 people now live, work, and study, including about 30,000 internally displaced persons.

In addition, in order to digitalize urban planning activities, an electronic application system (e-construction / e-tikinti) has been established in accordance with the relevant Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Currently, procedures for obtaining construction permits and commissioning permits, as well as processes related to individual residential houses, are carried out fully electronically. At the same time, the State Register of Construction and a unified information system have been established, enabling transparent, efficient, and effective management of urban planning and construction processes.

Chairman Anar Guliyev also highlighted the Committee"s activities aimed at developing architectural art and promoting a creative environment, noting that the "Temel" Award established for this purpose is an important initiative for revealing the potential of architects.

Speaking about achievements in international cooperation, the Chairman noted that Baku"s hosting of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) is a clear indicator of Azerbaijan"s growing international reputation in the field of urban planning. Other examples include Azerbaijan"s election to the Executive Board of the UN-Habitat Programme, as well as its co-chairmanship of the Open-Ended Intergovernmental Working Group on Adequate Housing for All.

The Chairman also noted that the declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" by the President of the country is another clear example of the attention and support given to this field. Among the priorities for the coming period are improving quality standards in the preparation of urban planning documents, ensuring balanced regional development from an urban planning perspective, promoting architectural competitions, and expanding the use of digital tools.

At the end of the meeting, Chairman Anar Guliyev gave instructions and recommendations for the consistent and systematic implementation of the tasks set.