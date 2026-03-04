Azerpambig exports fall 35.7% in January

Azerpambig Agro-Industrial Complex LLC exported products worth $2.7 million in January this year, according to the February issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

The document states that the company's exports decreased by 35.7% compared to the same period last year.

In January, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports increased by 9% year-on-year, reaching $268.4 million.