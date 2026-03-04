Azerpambig exports fall 35.7% in January
AIC
- 04 March, 2026
- 11:34
Azerpambig Agro-Industrial Complex LLC exported products worth $2.7 million in January this year, according to the February issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.
The document states that the company's exports decreased by 35.7% compared to the same period last year.
In January, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports increased by 9% year-on-year, reaching $268.4 million.
Latest News
11:56
Kazakhstan increased oil shipments via BTC by 8.5% in FebruaryEnergy
11:48
Residential building hit by airstrike in Lebanon, six killedOther countries
11:38
Man United keen to sign Tyler Adams for £40MFootball
11:37
Iran claims hundreds of drone attacks on US assets in Iraq, KuwaitOther countries
11:34
Azerpambig exports fall 35.7% in JanuaryAIC
11:31
IRGC reports destruction of 26 US and Israeli dronesRegion
11:19
Katz: Khamenei's successor will be ‘unequivocal target for elimination'Other countries
11:16
Azerbaijan ensures about 40% of Bulgaria's gas consumptionEnergy
11:08
Photo