    Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss Iranian missile breaching Türkiye's airspace

    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 22:47
    Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss Iranian missile breaching Türkiye's airspace

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar, during a phone conversation, discussed Iran's recent launch of a ballistic missile toward Türkiye, Report informs.

    "Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke this evening with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

    They exchanged views on the escalating regional situation, expressed serious concern over ongoing attacks, including the recent attempt targeting Türkiye, and underscored the urgent need for de-escalation and restraint.

    DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan"s solidarity with Türkiye and the commitment to closely coordinate efforts in support of regional peace and stability," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

    İshaq Dar Hakan Fidan
    Fidan və Dar İranın Türkiyə ərazisinə raket atmasını müzakirə ediblər
    Фидан и Дар обсудили запуск Ираном ракеты по территории Турции

