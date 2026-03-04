Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Iraq faces complete blackout

    Iraq faced a complete power blackout today, Report informs with reference to the Iraqi Electricity Ministry.

    The ministry noted that work has begun to restore the operation of power plants and transmission lines. The cause of the outage is being investigated.

    In recent days, Iraq has been subjected to strikes amid the escalation of the conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran.

