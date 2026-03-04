Iraq faces complete blackout
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 23:45
Iraq faced a complete power blackout today, Report informs with reference to the Iraqi Electricity Ministry.
The ministry noted that work has begun to restore the operation of power plants and transmission lines. The cause of the outage is being investigated.
In recent days, Iraq has been subjected to strikes amid the escalation of the conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran.
Latest News
00:03
Photo
Chairman of Caucasus Office hosts Iftar ceremony on occasion of holy month of RamadanReligion
23:56
Tehran's envoy in UK summoned 'in response to Iran's role in recent events'Other countries
23:45
Iraq faces complete blackoutOther countries
23:41
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 72Other countries
23:21
Iran lets 2 ships from 'friendly countries' pass through Strait of HormuzRegion
23:08
Bochorishvili: Geopolitical significance of Middle Corridor is growingInfrastructure
22:56
Kars governor hopes for Zangezur corridor opening soonRegion
22:47
Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss Iranian missile breaching Türkiye's airspaceRegion
22:28