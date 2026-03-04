Iran lets 2 ships from 'friendly countries' pass through Strait of Hormuz

Iran granted permission for two vessels from friendly countries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, said a representative of the Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Report informs via the Mehr news agency.

"On the first day of the war, we struck two tankers; on the second day, several vessels that the US encouraged to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Vessels that violated Iran's rules while passing through the Strait of Hormuz were struck. Since the fourth day of the war, no movement through the Strait of Hormuz has taken place. On the third day, only two vessels, with Iran's permission and approval, as vessels of friendly countries, were granted permission to pass," the IRGC representative said.