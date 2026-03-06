Azerbaijan, EU explore implementation of joint projects

Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) have discussed the implementation of joint projects, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli and Adrienn Király, Director for Eastern Neighbourhood and Türkiye of the EU's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement (DG ENEST).

It was emphasized that joint activities between Azerbaijan and the EU in areas such as energy, investments, and other sectors contribute to regional development and that there is significant potential to further strengthen cooperation.

The parties also discussed the EU's 2024 Financing Agreement for Azerbaijan, as well as other related issues.