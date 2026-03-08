Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    IRGC says it launched missile attack against US forces in Kuwait

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked the US military contingent at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait by high-precision missiles, INA news agency noted, Report informs.

    According to IRGC, "several strikes were made by high-precision missiles against the US contingent at Arifjan base."

    İran ordusu Küveytdəki ABŞ bazasına raketlər atıb
    КСИР: По контингенту США на базе в Кувейте нанесен удар высокоточными ракетами

