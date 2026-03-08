Saudi has told Iran not to attack it, warns of possible retaliation, sources say

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Saudi Arabia has told Tehran that while it favours a diplomatic settlement to Iran's conflict with the United States, continued attacks on the kingdom and ​its energy sector could push Riyadh to respond in kind, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, Report informs.

    The message was conveyed before a speech on ‌Saturday in which Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring Gulf states for Tehran's actions -- an apparent attempt to defuse regional anger over Iranian strikes that hit civilian targets.

    Two days earlier, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and set out Riyadh's position with clarity, the sources said.

    Saudi Arabia is open to any form of mediation aimed at de‑escalation and a negotiated settlement, the sources quoted ​the minister as saying, underlining that neither Riyadh nor other Gulf states had let the US use their airspace or territory to launch airstrikes on Iran.

    But Prince ​Faisal was also quoted by the sources as saying that if Iranian attacks persisted against Saudi territory or energy infrastructure, Saudi Arabia would ⁠be forced to permit US forces to use their bases there for military operations. Riyadh would retaliate if attacks on the kingdom's critical energy facilities continued, he said.

    The sources said ​the kingdom had remained in regular contact with Tehran through its ambassador since the US and Israeli military campaign against Iran began on February 28 following the collapse of talks on ​Iran's nuclear programme.

    The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have all come under heavy drone and missile fire from Iran over the past week.

    Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on the first day of the war. Tehran responded by hitting Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting US military installations, ​and Israel has attacked Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group.

