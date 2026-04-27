Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Škoda to bid for Baku Metro train supply tender

    Other countries
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 16:44
    Škoda to bid for Baku Metro train supply tender

    Czech engineering giant Škoda Group, in particular Škoda Transportation, intends to participate in the tender for the supply of trains for the Baku Metro, Czech news agencies note following the negotiations between Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala, Report informs.

    The negotiations also covered issues related to the intergovernmental commission between Baku and Prague, strengthening cooperation in the field of education, particularly between universities, and expanding cooperation in the areas of energy and the defense industry.

    The agencies note that many Czech companies, whose representatives arrived in Azerbaijan together with Andrej Babiš, are already operating in the country.

    Andrej Babiš Ilham Aliyev Gabala Baku Metro
    "Škoda" Bakı metrosu üçün qatar tədarükü üzrə tenderə maraq göstərir
    Škoda намерена участвовать в тендере на поставку поездов для Бакметрополитена

    Latest News

    21:28

    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    Other
    21:23

    Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic

    Other
    21:18

    Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    21:05

    Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    President: We are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed