Škoda to bid for Baku Metro train supply tender
Other countries
- 27 April, 2026
- 16:44
Czech engineering giant Škoda Group, in particular Škoda Transportation, intends to participate in the tender for the supply of trains for the Baku Metro, Czech news agencies note following the negotiations between Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala, Report informs.
The negotiations also covered issues related to the intergovernmental commission between Baku and Prague, strengthening cooperation in the field of education, particularly between universities, and expanding cooperation in the areas of energy and the defense industry.
The agencies note that many Czech companies, whose representatives arrived in Azerbaijan together with Andrej Babiš, are already operating in the country.
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