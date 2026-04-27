Georgian Foreign Ministry summons EU ambassador

The EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczyński, was summoned to meet with Georgia's Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Maka Botchorishvili, in connection with remarks made at an event organised by the European External Action Service in Brussels, and the statements delivered in the course of that event, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said, Report informs via GPB.

According to the ministry, Botchorishvili emphasised during the meeting that Brussels' current policy towards Georgia, including the actions taken and statements made, is actively undermining trust between the two sides and damaging the Georgia-EU partnership.

"Regrettably, Brussels' actions can only be characterised as steps taken to further polarise Georgian society and to encourage a radical agenda. The Minister noted that the Georgian government consistently expresses its readiness for constructive dialogue, and expects from the EU a fair and respectful approach," the Foreign Ministry's statement reads.

The summoning of Ambassador Herczyński was prompted by remarks he had made several days earlier at an event held at the European External Action Service in Brussels, which several Georgian media outlets have subsequently circulated: "Georgia stands at a crossroads. Georgia's future has not yet been written, but what is decided in the coming weeks and months will determine whether Georgia belongs to the family of European nations founded on democracy, the rule of law and human rights - or whether, regrettably, it returns to its dark past." He had further stated: "We must not allow Georgia, and the wonderful, warm, hospitable Georgian people, to return to a dark era of violence, civil war, poverty, hardship and corruption."

On April 23, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze declared that "the EU Ambassador is threatening the Georgian people with civil war and impoverishment, and that is a direct threat. It is therefore appropriate that the Ambassador be summoned to the Foreign Ministry."

Foreign Minister Botchorishvili had similarly signalled on April 24: "The diplomatic service has its own channels through which to respond, and we shall make use of them. We will have the opportunity to receive Pawel Herczyński at the Foreign Ministry."