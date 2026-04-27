Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Official luncheon hosted in Gabala on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Czech Prime Minister

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 16:16
    Official luncheon hosted in Gabala on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Czech Prime Minister

    On April 27, an official luncheon was hosted in Gabala on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Official luncheon hosted in Gabala on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Czech Prime Minister
    Official luncheon hosted in Gabala on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Czech Prime Minister
    Official luncheon hosted in Gabala on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Czech Prime Minister
    Official luncheon hosted in Gabala on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Czech Prime Minister

    Luncheon Ilham Aliyev Andrej Babiš
    Photo
    Qəbələdə Prezident İlham Əliyevin adından Çexiyanın Baş nazirinin şərəfinə rəsmi lanç verilib
    Photo
    В Габале от имени президента Ильхама Алиева дан официальный ланч в честь Андрея Бабиша

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