Official luncheon hosted in Gabala on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Czech Prime Minister
Foreign policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 16:16
On April 27, an official luncheon was hosted in Gabala on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, Report informs via AZERTAC.
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