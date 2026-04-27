Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Gayibov notes broad int'l participation in President Cup 2026 regatta in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

    Individual sports
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 16:23
    Gayibov notes broad int'l participation in President Cup 2026 regatta in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

    Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has expressed satisfaction with the broad international participation in the President Cup 2026 regatta, which kicked off in Aghdara and was dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Report informs.

    The minister emphasized the importance of holding international competitions in Aghdara for the first time: "Based on the relevant instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, sporting events are being held in the liberated territories. Many of them are international tournaments. This is already the fifth rowing event. The President Cup regatta was held in Sugovushan and Kondalanchay. Quite a few countries are participating. This is gratifying for us. I congratulate each of you on the occasion of another sporting event."

    The official opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026 international regatta will take place tomorrow in Mingachevir. More than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan will participate in the competition.

    The regatta will conclude on May 1.

    Farid Gayibov Azerbaijan President Cup 2026 regatta
    Fərid Qayıbov: "Prezident Kuboku 2026" reqatasında çox ölkənin iştirak etməsi sevindirici haldır"
    Гайыбов отметил широкое международное участие в регате "Кубок Президента-2026" в Агдере

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