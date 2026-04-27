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    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event

    Tourism
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 16:48
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event

    The opening ceremony of the "Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026" event has been held in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Report informs.

    Delegations from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are participating in the event.

    In the coming days, the 9th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) High-Level Expert Group on Tourism, a Gastronomy Day, and the 7th ECO Tourism Ministers' Meeting are planned to be held.

    In 2023, at the 5th meeting of ECO member states' tourism ministers, the city of Shusha was declared the ECO Tourism Capital for 2026.

    The events are organized in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers' action plan.

    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Opening ceremony held for 'Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026' event
    Shusha Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)
    Photo
    "Şuşa – İƏT-in turizm paytaxtı 2026" tədbirinin açılışı olub
    Photo
    Состоялась церемония открытия мероприятия "Шуша – туристическая столица ОЭС 2026"

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