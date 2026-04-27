Azerbaijan represented at China supply chain, logistics expo

Azerbaijan is participating in the 8th International Supply Chain and Port Logistics Expo in Chengdu, China, Report informs.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the country is represented at the event by a delegation from the ministry.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, information was presented on important documents signed between Azerbaijan and China, as well as the dynamics of the strategic partnership. Particular attention was paid to close cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics.

As part of the exhibition, the Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the 10th Asia-Europe Multimodal Transport Development Conference. At the meeting, information was presented on Azerbaijan's transport system, the country's role in international transport corridors, particularly the Middle Corridor, and its completed infrastructure projects.

A booth highlighting Azerbaijan's transport and logistics potential will be on display at the exhibition.