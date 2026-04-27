Baku hosts media briefing ahead of WUF13

An information session for media representatives has been held in Azerbaijan as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs.

The session is being organized jointly by the Media Development Agency, ADA University, and the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Natig Mammadli, noted in his speech that international platforms such as WUF13 are important for discussing sustainable urban development issues and sharing experiences. According to him, accurate media coverage of these topics is of particular importance.

Advisor to the Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at ADA University, Aygun Hajiyeva, stated that the university's participation in such initiatives contributes to the development of media literacy in the country and the promotion of topics related to sustainable development and modern urban planning.

Director of Communications at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Katerina Bezgachina noted that holding WUF13 in Azerbaijan opens additional opportunities for journalists, including direct interaction with international experts and access to the forum's current topics.

During the session, reports were presented on WUF13 topics, the Baku master plan, accessibility and inclusivity issues, as well as the development of green transport and micromobility.

Discussed areas cover sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, strategic planning, and eco-friendly transport solutions.

In conclusion, the participants answered questions from journalist representatives.

As a reminder, WUF13 will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22.