Mazahir Panahov re-elected as CEC chairman
Domestic policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 16:50
Mazahir Panahov has been re-elected for a new five-year term as chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The discussions on this matter took place at today's CEC session.
The decision to elect Mazahir Panahov as chairman of the commission was put to a vote and adopted by the CEC members.
Panahov has been heading the CEC of Azerbaijan since May 2000.
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