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    Mazahir Panahov re-elected as CEC chairman

    Domestic policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 16:50
    Mazahir Panahov re-elected as CEC chairman

    Mazahir Panahov has been re-elected for a new five-year term as chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The discussions on this matter took place at today's CEC session.

    The decision to elect Mazahir Panahov as chairman of the commission was put to a vote and adopted by the CEC members.

    Panahov has been heading the CEC of Azerbaijan since May 2000.

    Mazahir Panahov Central Election Commission Azerbaijan
    Məzahir Pənahov yenidən MSK-nın sədri seçilib
    Мазахир Панахов переизбран председателем ЦИК

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