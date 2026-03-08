Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Saudi Arabia shoots down drone flying into diplomatic quarter in Riyadh

    • 08 March, 2026
    • 10:08
    Saudi Arabian air defense systems shot down a drone that was intended to strike the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh, Report informs referring to the kingdom's Ministry of Defense.

    According to the ministry, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident.

    No material damage was reported.

    Саудовская Аравия сбила БПЛА, летевший в дипломатический квартал в Эр-Рияде

