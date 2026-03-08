Saudi Arabia shoots down drone flying into diplomatic quarter in Riyadh
Other countries
08 March, 2026
- 10:08
Saudi Arabian air defense systems shot down a drone that was intended to strike the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh, Report informs referring to the kingdom's Ministry of Defense.
According to the ministry, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident.
No material damage was reported.
