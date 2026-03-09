Erdogan: Türkiye is in constant contact with Azerbaijan
Region
- 09 March, 2026
- 20:45
"We are in constant contact with dear Azerbaijan, with whom we act under the slogan 'One nation, two states,' as well as other brotherly countries in the region," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, Report informs.
According to Erdoğan, Türkiye has deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems the defense of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Erdoğan also reminded that the activities of terrorist groups in the region are being monitored around the clock.
