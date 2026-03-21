Iran threatens US, Israel with retaliatory measures over Persian Gulf attacks
Region
- 21 March, 2026
- 19:56
Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Central Headquarters of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Military Command, has threatened the US and Israel with "retaliatory measures" over attacks in the Persian Gulf, Report informs.
The Iranian military official's statement was posted on the Mehr news agency's Telegram channel.
According to Zolfaghari, US-Israeli forces have targeted private vessels and passenger shipping in the Persian Gulf.
"Due to repeated failures and their inability to counter the powerful offensive of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces, the US and Israel are targeting private vessels and passenger shipping in the Persian Gulf. If these attacks continue, we will take serious retaliatory measures," he said.
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