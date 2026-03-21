Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran threatens US, Israel with retaliatory measures over Persian Gulf attacks

    Region
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 19:56
    Iran threatens US, Israel with retaliatory measures over Persian Gulf attacks

    Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Central Headquarters of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Military Command, has threatened the US and Israel with "retaliatory measures" over attacks in the Persian Gulf, Report informs.

    The Iranian military official's statement was posted on the Mehr news agency's Telegram channel.

    According to Zolfaghari, US-Israeli forces have targeted private vessels and passenger shipping in the Persian Gulf.

    "Due to repeated failures and their inability to counter the powerful offensive of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces, the US and Israel are targeting private vessels and passenger shipping in the Persian Gulf. If these attacks continue, we will take serious retaliatory measures," he said.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran Fars körfəzində hücumlarla bağlı ABŞ və İsrailə xəbərdarlıq edib
    Иран пригрозил США и Израилю "ответными мерами" из-за атак в Персидском заливе

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