Modi condemns attacks on energy facilities in call with Pezeshkian

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly condemned any attacks on energy infrastructure during a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in the context of ongoing US and Israeli operations against Iran, Report informs via ISNA.

Modi expressed deep concern over the rising tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing that the conflicts pose a serious threat to global food and energy security. He called for the safety of the Strait of Hormuz and free navigation in the Persian Gulf to be ensured.

Pezeshkian, in turn, stressed that ending the war in Iran requires the United States and Israel to "immediately cease attacks" and stated that guarantees must be provided to ensure that such attacks do not recur.