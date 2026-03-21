Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Modi condemns attacks on energy facilities in call with Pezeshkian

    Region
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 19:20
    Modi condemns attacks on energy facilities in call with Pezeshkian

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly condemned any attacks on energy infrastructure during a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in the context of ongoing US and Israeli operations against Iran, Report informs via ISNA.

    Modi expressed deep concern over the rising tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing that the conflicts pose a serious threat to global food and energy security. He called for the safety of the Strait of Hormuz and free navigation in the Persian Gulf to be ensured.

    Pezeshkian, in turn, stressed that ending the war in Iran requires the United States and Israel to "immediately cease attacks" and stated that guarantees must be provided to ensure that such attacks do not recur.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Narendra Modi US and Israel Operation Against Iran Strait of Hormuz
    Modi Pezeşkianla telefon danışığında enerji infrastrukturuna hücumu pisləyib
    Моди в телефонном разговоре с Пезешкианом осудил атаки на энергообъекты в регионе

    Latest News

    19:20

    Modi condemns attacks on energy facilities in call with Pezeshkian

    Region
    18:52

    CENTCOM chief says 8,000 targets struck in Iran, degrading Tehran's military capabilities

    Other countries
    18:37

    Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia drop nearly 42%

    Finance
    18:21

    Ukrainian forces attack Saratov oil refinery in Russia

    Other countries
    17:49

    Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze for Azerbaijan at Judo Grand Slam in Georgia

    Individual sports
    17:32

    Israel strikes ballistic missile production facilities in Iran

    Other countries
    17:05

    UAE intercepts 341 ballistic missiles since Iranian attacks began

    Other countries
    16:36

    Iran strikes Israeli F-16 fighter jet

    Other countries
    16:31

    US and Israel attack piers and vessels in Iran's Bushehr

    Other countries
    All News Feed