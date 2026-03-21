Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia drop nearly 42%
Finance
- 21 March, 2026
- 18:37
In 2025, personal money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia, excluding capital transactions, amounted to $26.244 million, which is 41.6% less compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
In 2025, individuals sent $43.555 million from Georgia to Azerbaijan, which shows an increase of 23.3% compared to the previous year.
Latest News
19:20
Modi condemns attacks on energy facilities in call with PezeshkianRegion
18:52
CENTCOM chief says 8,000 targets struck in Iran, degrading Tehran's military capabilitiesOther countries
18:37
Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia drop nearly 42%Finance
18:21
Ukrainian forces attack Saratov oil refinery in RussiaOther countries
17:49
Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze for Azerbaijan at Judo Grand Slam in GeorgiaIndividual sports
17:32
Israel strikes ballistic missile production facilities in IranOther countries
17:05
UAE intercepts 341 ballistic missiles since Iranian attacks beganOther countries
16:36
Iran strikes Israeli F-16 fighter jetOther countries
16:31