Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia drop nearly 42%

    Finance
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 18:37
    Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia drop nearly 42%

    In 2025, personal money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia, excluding capital transactions, amounted to $26.244 million, which is 41.6% less compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    In 2025, individuals sent $43.555 million from Georgia to Azerbaijan, which shows an increase of 23.3% compared to the previous year.

    remittances Money transfers Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycandan Gürcüstana pul köçürmələri 42 %-ə yaxın azalıb
    Денежные переводы из Азербайджана в Грузию сократились почти на 42%

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