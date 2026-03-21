Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    60 killed in Iran's Ilam province since start of US-Israeli operation

    Region
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 20:53
    60 killed in Iran's Ilam province since start of US-Israeli operation

    Sixty people have been killed in Iran's western Ilam province since the US-Israeli offensive began on February 28, Report informs, citing the provincial administration, according to the local Tasnim news agency.

    "During the US-Israeli attacks, 93 facilities were hit, and 61 buildings were damaged," reads the update.

    The dead included civilians of all ages.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ABŞ və İsrailin hücumları nəticəsində İlamda 60 nəfər ölüb
    В иранской провинции Илам с начала операции США и Израиля погибли 60 человек

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