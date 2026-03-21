60 killed in Iran's Ilam province since start of US-Israeli operation
Region
- 21 March, 2026
- 20:53
Sixty people have been killed in Iran's western Ilam province since the US-Israeli offensive began on February 28, Report informs, citing the provincial administration, according to the local Tasnim news agency.
"During the US-Israeli attacks, 93 facilities were hit, and 61 buildings were damaged," reads the update.
The dead included civilians of all ages.
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