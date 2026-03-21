Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Ukrainian forces attack Saratov oil refinery in Russia

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 18:21
    Ukrainian forces attack Saratov oil refinery in Russia

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region in the early hours of March 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Telegram, Report informs.

    Preliminary information indicated that the secondary oil processing unit and a vertical RVS-10000 storage tank were damaged in the strike.

    The General Staff noted that the Saratov refinery was targeted because it processes oil and produces fuel and lubricants used by the Russian military. The scale of the damage is still being clarified.

    The Saratov refinery is one of Russia's oldest oil-processing enterprises, with an annual processing capacity of 4.8 million tons as of 2023.

    oil refinery The Ukrainian Armed Forces Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Ukrayna ordusu Rusiyada Saratov NEZ-ə hücum edib
    ВСУ атаковали Саратовский НПЗ в России

    Latest News

    19:20

    Modi condemns attacks on energy facilities in call with Pezeshkian

    Region
    18:52

    CENTCOM chief says 8,000 targets struck in Iran, degrading Tehran's military capabilities

    Other countries
    18:37

    Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia drop nearly 42%

    Finance
    18:21

    Ukrainian forces attack Saratov oil refinery in Russia

    Other countries
    17:49

    Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze for Azerbaijan at Judo Grand Slam in Georgia

    Individual sports
    17:32

    Israel strikes ballistic missile production facilities in Iran

    Other countries
    17:05

    UAE intercepts 341 ballistic missiles since Iranian attacks began

    Other countries
    16:36

    Iran strikes Israeli F-16 fighter jet

    Other countries
    16:31

    US and Israel attack piers and vessels in Iran's Bushehr

    Other countries
    All News Feed