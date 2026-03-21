Ukrainian forces attack Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Other countries
- 21 March, 2026
- 18:21
The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region in the early hours of March 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Telegram, Report informs.
Preliminary information indicated that the secondary oil processing unit and a vertical RVS-10000 storage tank were damaged in the strike.
The General Staff noted that the Saratov refinery was targeted because it processes oil and produces fuel and lubricants used by the Russian military. The scale of the damage is still being clarified.
The Saratov refinery is one of Russia's oldest oil-processing enterprises, with an annual processing capacity of 4.8 million tons as of 2023.
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