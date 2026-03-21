Chief of the US Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper, says the American military has struck over 8,000 targets in Iran since the start of the war, while noting that Iranian attacks have continued to decline, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

"So far, we've struck over 8,000 military targets, including 130 Iranian vessels, constituting the largest elimination of a navy over a 3-week period since World War II," Cooper says in a video update.

"My operational assessment continues to be: Iran's combat capability is on a steady decline as our offensive strikes ramp up," he says.

Cooper says the US military is "taking out thousands of Iranian missiles, advanced attack drones, and all of Iran's navy, which they use to harass international shipping."

"Their navy is not sailing, their tactical fighters are not flying, and they've lost the ability to launch missiles and drones at the high rates seen at the beginning of the conflict," he says, adding, "our progress is obvious."

According to Cooper, American forces "remain on plan to eliminate Iran's ability to project meaningful power outside its borders."

Cooper also says that "we have built the most extensive air defense umbrella in the world over the Middle East right now."