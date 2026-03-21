Iranian military says it struck fuel tanks, aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport
Other countries
- 21 March, 2026
- 20:38
The Iranian military announced on Saturday that it had targeted fuel tanks and refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, Report informs via INA.
In a statement, the Iranian military said, "This morning, Saturday, we targeted the military infrastructure of the Israeli entity using unmanned aerial vehicles."
It added, "We struck fuel tanks and refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport ... using drones."
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