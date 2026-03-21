Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iranian military says it struck fuel tanks, aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport

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    • 21 March, 2026
    • 20:38
    Iranian military says it struck fuel tanks, aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport

    The Iranian military announced on Saturday that it had targeted fuel tanks and refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, Report informs via INA.

    In a statement, the Iranian military said, "This morning, Saturday, we targeted the military infrastructure of the Israeli entity using unmanned aerial vehicles."

    It added, "We struck fuel tanks and refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport ... using drones."

    Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran Ben-Qurion hava limanındakı yanacaq çənlərinə və hərbi infrastruktura hücum edib
    Иран атаковал топливные резервуары и военную инфраструктуру в аэропорту Бен-Гурион

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