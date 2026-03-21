Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Türkiye detains 139 suspected ISIS members in nationwide operations

    Region
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 19:34
    Türkiye detains 139 suspected ISIS members in nationwide operations

    The Turkish Ministry of Interior stated that 139 people suspected of having links to ISIS were detained during operations carried out over the past two weeks in 29 provinces of Türkiye, Report informs.

    The ministry said that some of the suspects were confirmed to be members of the terrorist organization, provided financial support to its activities, or had previously been active within the group.

    It added that 14 of the detainees have been placed in pretrial detention by court order, nine were placed under judicial supervision, and the questioning of other suspects at police stations is ongoing. The ministry emphasized that operations against ISIS's activities and financial networks continue.

    Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization Turkiye
    Türkiyədə İŞİD-lə əlaqədə şübhəli bilinən 139 nəfər saxlanılıb
    В Турции задержали 139 подозреваемых в связях с ИГИЛ

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