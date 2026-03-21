Türkiye detains 139 suspected ISIS members in nationwide operations

The Turkish Ministry of Interior stated that 139 people suspected of having links to ISIS were detained during operations carried out over the past two weeks in 29 provinces of Türkiye, Report informs.

The ministry said that some of the suspects were confirmed to be members of the terrorist organization, provided financial support to its activities, or had previously been active within the group.

It added that 14 of the detainees have been placed in pretrial detention by court order, nine were placed under judicial supervision, and the questioning of other suspects at police stations is ongoing. The ministry emphasized that operations against ISIS's activities and financial networks continue.