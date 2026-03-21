Türkiye detains 139 suspected ISIS members in nationwide operations
Region
- 21 March, 2026
- 19:34
The Turkish Ministry of Interior stated that 139 people suspected of having links to ISIS were detained during operations carried out over the past two weeks in 29 provinces of Türkiye, Report informs.
The ministry said that some of the suspects were confirmed to be members of the terrorist organization, provided financial support to its activities, or had previously been active within the group.
It added that 14 of the detainees have been placed in pretrial detention by court order, nine were placed under judicial supervision, and the questioning of other suspects at police stations is ongoing. The ministry emphasized that operations against ISIS's activities and financial networks continue.
Latest News
20:53
60 killed in Iran's Ilam province since start of US-Israeli operationRegion
20:38
Iranian military says it struck fuel tanks, aircraft at Ben Gurion AirportOther countries
20:16
At least 14 people killed in fire at South Korean car parts factoryOther countries
19:56
Iran threatens US, Israel with retaliatory measures over Persian Gulf attacksRegion
19:34
Türkiye detains 139 suspected ISIS members in nationwide operationsRegion
19:20
Modi condemns attacks on energy facilities in call with PezeshkianRegion
18:52
CENTCOM chief says 8,000 targets struck in Iran, degrading Tehran's military capabilitiesOther countries
18:37
Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia drop nearly 42%Finance
18:21