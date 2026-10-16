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    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport to switch to autumn-winter flight schedule

    Infrastructure
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 14:49
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport to switch to autumn-winter flight schedule

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport will switch to its autumn-winter flight schedule on 25 October 2026.

    The airport told Report that the seasonal program, which will remain in effect until 27 March 2027, covers international flights to destinations across Europe, Türkiye, the Middle East, Central, South and East Asia, as well as other regions.

    The European route network includes London, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Rome, Milan, Vienna, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, Prague, Belgrade and Chisinau. According to the current schedule, flights to Bratislava are planned to commence on 28 October.

    Flights to Türkiye will serve Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, as well as Ankara, Antalya, Izmir and Trabzon.

    Middle Eastern destinations include Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait City, Riyadh and Jeddah. The schedule also includes flights to Sharm El Sheikh and Malé for passengers planning winter holidays.

    In Central Asia, flights are planned to Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Tashkent, Samarkand, Bishkek and Dushanbe. The South and East Asian network includes Delhi, Mumbai, Islamabad, Lahore, Beijing and Urumqi.

    Flights under the autumn-winter schedule will be operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, Air Arabia, Air Astana, China Southern Airlines, flydubai, IndiGo, Lufthansa, Pegasus Airlines, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Uzbekistan Airways, Wizz Air and other carriers.

    Operating days and flight frequencies may vary depending on the destination and the period of the season. Passengers are advised to check the latest schedules for their selected travel dates through the official channels of the relevant airlines.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport
    Bakı aeroportu payız-qış uçuş cədvəlinə keçir
    Международный аэропорт Гейдар Алиев переходит на осенне-зимнее расписание
    44 - Tezliklə
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