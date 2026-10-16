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    Modern equipment used in clearing Azerbaijan's liberated territories of mines

    Domestic policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 14:51
    Modern equipment used in clearing Azerbaijan's liberated territories of mines

    State-of-the-art equipment is being used in demining operations carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    According to Report's correspondent in Aghdam, the information was provided during a media tour organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    It was noted that the special-purpose military unit of the Special Risk Rescue Service under the ministry continues intensive operations to clear liberated areas of mines and unexploded ordnance.

    Officials said that since the end of the Patriotic War, the ministry's Special Risk Rescue Service has been participating alongside other relevant agencies in efforts to remove mines, unexploded military ammunition, and other explosive remnants of war from the affected territories.

    The operations are being conducted in villages and settlements, as well as around drinking water reservoirs and along water canals. Demining work is currently continuing intensively in the Aghdam district.

    The ministry emphasized that, thanks to the attention and support of President Ilham Aliyev, personnel involved in demining operations have been equipped with the latest machinery and equipment, including remotely operated GCS-200 demining robots.

    It was also noted that the personnel have completed specialized training courses and received the necessary accreditation. In addition, specially trained mine detection dogs are being used in demining operations.

    Modern equipment used in clearing Azerbaijan's liberated territories of mines
    Modern equipment used in clearing Azerbaijan's liberated territories of mines
    Modern equipment used in clearing Azerbaijan's liberated territories of mines
    Modern equipment used in clearing Azerbaijan's liberated territories of mines

    Demining activities Azerbaijan's liberated territories Ministry of Emergency Situations
    Photo
    Azad edilmiş ərazilərdə minatəmizləmə fəaliyyətində ən müasir texnikalardan istifadə olunur
    Photo
    В разминировании освобожденных территорий задействованы современные технологии
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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