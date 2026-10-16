Pashinyan, Pezeshkian mull bilateral relations in Yerevan

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Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian have held a meeting in Yerevan, Report informs citing Sputnik-Armenia.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the COP17 Leaders' Summit in Yerevan. The Armenian prime minister's office provided no details regarding the negotiations.

The press service of the Iranian leader, in turn, noted that the parties discussed bilateral cooperation between Iran and Armenia.

This is the second meeting between Pashinyan and Pezeshkian in the last two weeks. Previously, they met on October 9 on the sidelines of the CIS Leaders' Summit in Turkmenistan.