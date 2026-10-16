Azerbaijan sees tenfold surge in new state standards
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- 16 October, 2026
- 14:47
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In 2025, the number of new state standards adopted by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND), operating under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, increased 9.6 times compared to 2021, Deputy Chairman of the agency, Ilgar Hasanov, said, Report informs.
Hasanov noted that while 36 new state standards were adopted in 2021, the figure reached 345 in 2025.
"One of the key indicators of progress in the field of standardization is the development and adoption of new state standards. In the first nine months of this year alone, 620 new state standards were adopted. This is approximately three times more than in the same period last year," the official added.
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