Three people died in strike against hotel in Beirut
- 08 March, 2026
- 10:21
At least three people died and nine more were injured in a strike against a hotel in downtown Beirut, Al Jazeera television noted, citing the Lebanon"s Ministry of Health, Report informs.
"Three people died and nine were wounded as a result of the strike against a hotel suite in Beirut," the TV channel said.
