    Three people died in strike against hotel in Beirut

    • 08 March, 2026
    • 10:21
    Three people died in strike against hotel in Beirut

    At least three people died and nine more were injured in a strike against a hotel in downtown Beirut, Al Jazeera television noted, citing the Lebanon"s Ministry of Health, Report informs.

    "Three people died and nine were wounded as a result of the strike against a hotel suite in Beirut," the TV channel said.

    Beyrutda oteldə partlayış nəticəsində dörd nəfər ölüb
    В результате удара по отелю в Бейруте число погибших достигло четырех человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

